The "Orthodontics Market By Product (Removable, Fixed Braces (Brackets (Metal, Ceramics), Archwire (Beta Titanium, Stainless Steel), Anchorage Appliances, Ligature, Retainers), By Patient (Children Teen, Adult), And Geography - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthodontics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to reach $6,035.0 million by 2023.

The growing number of dentists, increasing prevalence of malocclusion, and increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments are the key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, adoption of advanced imaging modalities and treatment planning software are further expected to increase the number and quality of orthodontic treatment which in turn will drive the market growth.

However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments and high cost of advanced orthodontic treatments are expected to hinder the growth of this market. With growing number of orthodontic treatments, increasing disposable income, and improving healthcare infrastructure, emerging countries offer significant growth opportunities for the key players operating in this market.

Removable braces dominated the global orthodontics market, mainly due to growing adoption of invisible braces in developed countries and growing number of orthodontic treatments in emerging countries. Fixed braces are devices used in orthodontics that align and straighten teeth. In the report, fixed braces are segmented into brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, and ligatures. Bracket segment accounted for the largest share of the fixed braces market.

On the basis of patient or age group, the orthodontics market is sub-segmented into children teen, and adult. Children and Teen accounted for the largest share of orthodontics market, mainly attributed to growing adoption of invisible braces among teens in developed countries, increasing adoption of orthodontic treatment, and growing number of orthodontists across the globe.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America accounted for largest share of orthodontics market, whereas Asia-Pacific orthodontics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth in the APAC market is mainly attributed to large patient pool seeking orthodontic treatment, increasing number of dentist and dental clinics, and expanding presence of key players in this region.

The report includes competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3 years (2015-2018).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Product Segment Analysis

3.4. End User Market Analysis

3.5. Regional Market Analysis

3.6. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Number of Dentists and Clinics

4.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Malocclusion

4.2.3. Increasing Awareness about Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Advanced Orthodontic Treatments and Limited Reimbursement

4.4. Opportunity

4.4.1. High Growth in Emerging Countries

5. Orthodontics Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Removable Braces

5.3. Fixed Braces

5.3.1. Brackets

5.3.1.1. Metal Brackets

5.3.1.2. Ceramic Brackets

5.3.2. Archwires

5.3.2.1. Betatitanium Archwires

5.3.2.2. Nickel Titanium Archwires

5.3.2.3. Stainless Steel Archwires

5.3.3. Anchorage Appliances

5.3.4. Ligatures

5.4. Others

6. Orthodontics Market, by Patient

6.1. Overview

6.2. Children and Teen

6.3. Adult

7. Orthodontics Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. U.K.

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Benchmarking

8.2. Market Share Analysis of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Align Technology

9.2. Straumann Group

9.3. Henry Schein

9.4. Dentsply Sirona

9.5. Danaher Corporation

9.6. 3M

9.7. Dental Morelli

9.8. DB Orthodontics

9.9. Great Lakes Orthodontics

9.10. American Orthodontics

9.11. Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

9.12. G&H Orthodontics

9.13. TP Orthodontics

9.14. Ultradent Products Inc.

9.15. Dentaurum GmbH Co.KG

