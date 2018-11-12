Technavio analysts forecast the global children's and infant wear market to grow at a CAGR close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of omni-channel retailing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global children's and infant wear market 2019-2023. Marketing is important for manufacturers of children's wear and infant wear. Product quality, along with appropriate channels of distribution, effective advertising, and aggressive pricing strategies affect the promotion of products among end-users. Rapid Internet penetration enables manufacturers to offer product information to customers, thereby rendering marketing easy and convenient. Rising Internet penetration and adoption of smartphones has led to a surge in online sales. Online shopping of children's wear and infant wear is further facilitated by quick doorstep delivery and secure 24/7 e-transactions, which help consumers save time and energy by avoiding city traffic and long billing queues in physical retail stores.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global children's and infant wear market is the product premiumization and extension of product line to children's wear and infant wear:

Global children's and infant wear market: Product premiumization and extension of product line to children's wear and infant wear

The existing players in the global apparel and footwear market are extending their product line to include children's wear and infant wear. Leveraging their existing brand image among adults, these players target young parents. The increase in purchasing power and the rise in preference for western brands has resulted in high demand for premium apparel brands, particularly in developing countries. Consumers are willing to pay more for products because of which product premiumization happens with product line extension. Vendors strategize to differentiate themselves from other competitors and develop children's wear and infant wear products with unique designs, quality, and price. Therefore, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on apparel and textile, "Apart from product premiumization and extension of product line, other factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market are strengthening of luxury children's wear and infant wear market and the growing penetration of organized retail."

Global children's and infant wear market: Segmentation analysis

The global children's and infant wear market research report provides market segmentation by product (apparel and footwear), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 34% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

