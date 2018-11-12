The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 12
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 09 November 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 09 November 2018 97.46p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 95.72p per ordinary share
12 November 2018
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45