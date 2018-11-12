Bluebeam continues global expansion with new German subsidiary

Leading construction technology company establishes local presence in DACH with Munich headquarters

PASADENA, California, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebeam, Inc., leading developer of innovative technology solutions for the global architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries and part of the Nemetschek Group, today announced the formation of a German subsidiary to better serve customers and strategically advance its overall investment and presence across the region.

Bluebeam GmbH launched officially in September, with Georg Reindl appointed as managing director. The new Bluebeam subsidiary, with its headquarters in Munich, provides sales and support to customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Before joining Bluebeam, Reindl held leadership positions at a diverse range of technology companies, including Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, WSCAD Electronic and Mensch und Maschine.

"The DACH region is one of the largest and most important AEC industry segments, and we are proud to announce the launch of a regional sales, marketing and services organisation in Germany as part of our continuing international expansion," says Bluebeam CEO Jon Elliott. "Georg has a wealth of experience in the German market, and his expertise in the engineering industry, alongside his deep proficiency in market development, account management and customer support, make him the ideal person to lead Bluebeam's growing customer base and dealer network."

Bluebeam, Inc., with its headquarters in Pasadena, California, develops innovative technology solutions that set the standard for project efficiency and collaboration for more than 1.3 million design and construction professionals worldwide. Bluebeam GmbH joins Bluebeam UK Ltd in London and Bluebeam AB in Stockholm as a provider of localised services and digital workflow solutions to a rapidly evolving global construction industry.

"The construction industry in Germany is being transformed as companies turn to digital solutions to increase productivity and efficiency," says Reindl. "Bluebeam's solutions are a foundational component of a modern, digital construction workflow and deliver enormous benefits that can be immediately measured in both time and cost savings. I am proud to be leading Bluebeam's new German subsidiary, as I truly believe our technology has a revolutionary impact on projects and organisations and will propel our industry to new levels of profit and efficiency."

Bluebeam, Inc.

