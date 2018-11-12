

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema's, D-Ariz., lead over Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally, R-Ariz., in Arizona's closely watched Senate race has continued to expand.



Unofficial results released by the Arizona Secretary of State late Sunday showed Sinema leading McSally by 32,169 votes or about 1.5 percent.



Sinema initially trailed McSally on election night but climbed into the lead as more votes were counted and had an advantage of 20,203 votes as of Friday.



In a statement following the latest ballot count, Sinema campaign manager Andrew Piatt claimed the Democrat has built an 'insurmountable' lead.



'McSally's campaign said today's results would be her 'firewall' but as we expected, no firewall emerged,' Piatt said. 'This is not plausible. Kyrsten will be declared the next U.S. Senator from Arizona.'



With more than 200,000 votes still to be counted, however, McSally campaign CEO Jim Bognet has continued to express confidence.



'The latest release provides compelling evidence that the remaining uncounted ballots are favorable to Martha,' Bognet said in a statement on Saturday. 'And we will continue our effort to make sure all lawful ballots are counted.'



The outcome of the race to replace retiring Republican Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., will play a key role in determining the size of the GOP majority in the Senate.



