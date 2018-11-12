The "Steam Turbine MRO Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steam turbine MRO market is expected to reach an estimated $31.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the steam turbine MRO market looks promising with opportunities in the coal, gas fired, and nuclear energy based power generation market. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing thermal power generation capacity in developing countries and aging fleet of steam turbines.

In this market, maintenance, repair, and overhaul services are offered by OEMs, Independent Service Providers (ISPs) as well as done by in-house maintenance department. MRO services provided by OEMs are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to long-term service agreements between OEMs and power producers.

Within the steam turbine MRO market, coal fired power plant is expected to remain the largest segment. The researcher predicts that MRO services for nuclear energy based power plant is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by its growing installation base.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing fleet of aging turbines and growth in the commissioning of thermal power plants in the region.

Some of the steam turbine MRO OEMs profiled in this report include GE, Siemens, Shanghai Electric, MHI, Harbin Electric, Dongfang Electric, and some of the ISPs such as Sulzer, Stork Turbo Services and Wood Group and others.

Some of the features of Steam Turbine MRO Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global steam turbine MRO market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Global steam turbine MRO market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global steam turbine MRO market size by various applications such as type of service, service provider, plant fuel, and turbine capacity in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global steam turbine MRO market size by various applications such as type of service, service provider, plant fuel, and turbine capacity in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global steam turbine MRO market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global steam turbine MRO market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of steam turbine MRO in the global steam turbine MRO market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of steam turbine MRO in the global steam turbine MRO market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of steam turbine MRO in the global steam turbine MRO market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of steam turbine MRO in the global steam turbine MRO market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Steam turbine MRO Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Steam Turbine MRO Market by Type of Service

3.3.1: Maintenance

3.3.2: Repair

3.3.3: Overhaul

3.4: Global Steam Turbine MRO Market by Type of Service Provider

3.4.1: OEMs

3.4.2: ISPs

3.4.3: In-House

3.5: Global Steam Turbine MRO Market by Plant Fuel

3.5.1: Coal

3.5.2: Natural Gas

3.5.3: Nuclear

3.6: Global Steam Turbine MRO Market by Capacity

3.6.1: Less than 300 MW

3.6.2: 300 MW to 599 MW

3.6.3: 600 MW and Above

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Steam turbine MRO Market by Region

4.2: North American Steam Turbine MRO Market

4.2.1: North American Steam Turbine MRO Market by Type of Service

4.3: European Steam Turbine MRO Market

4.3.1: European Steam Turbine MRO Market by Type of Service

4.4: APAC Steam Turbine MRO Market

4.4.1: APAC Steam Turbine MRO Market by Type of Service

4.5: ROW Steam Turbine MRO Market

4.5.1: ROW Steam Turbine MRO Market by Type of Service

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Service Portfolio Analysis of Steam Turbine Service Providers

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Steam Turbine MRO Market

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Steam Turbine MRO Market by Type of Service Provider

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Steam Turbine MRO Market by Plant Fuel

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Steam Turbine MRO Market by Capacity

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Steam Turbine MRO Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Steam Turbine MRO Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Type of Service

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in Steam turbine MRO Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in Steam turbine MRO Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Shanghai Electric

7.2: Harbin Electric

7.3: Dongfang Electric

7.4: General Electric

7.5: Siemens

7.6: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.7: Sulzer

