The "Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $80.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripherals, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and military/aerospace industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the PCB industry, include miniaturization of printed circuit boards, growing demand for high speed data and signal transmission, and development of green PCBs.

The report forecasts that standard multilayers will remain the largest substrate type due to increasing demand in computer and communication industries. The rigid-flex substrate is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for smartphone and display applications.

Within the PCB market, computers/peripherals will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing demand for computer systems in business, healthcare, and educational sectors. The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for connected devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for PCB in this region.

Scope of the Report

PCB Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

Computer/Peripherals

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

PCB Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

Standard Multilayer

Flexible Circuits

HDI/Microvia/Build-up

IC Substrate

Rigid 1-2 Sided

Rigid-flex

Others

PCB Market by Laminate materials type [$M shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

FR-4

FR-4 High Tg

FR-4 Halogen Free

Standard Others

Flexible

Paper

Composite

Others

PCB Market by Raw Material Usage [$M shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

Glass Fabric

Epoxy Resin

Kraft Paper

Phenolic Resin

Polyimide Film

Some of the features of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Include:

Market size estimates: Global PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global PCB market size by various applications such as end use industry, product type, laminate, and raw material in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global PCB market size by various applications such as end use industry, product type, laminate, and raw material in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global PCB market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global PCB market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for PCB in the global PCB market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for PCB in the global PCB market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for PCB in the global PCB market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for PCB in the global PCB market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global PCB Market Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global PCB Market by End Use Industry

3.2.1: Computer/Peripherals

3.2.2: Communications

3.2.3: Consumer Electronics

3.2.4: Industrial Electronics

3.2.5: Automotive

3.2.6: Military/Aerospace

3.2.7: Others (Business Products, Medical, and Instruments)

3.3: Global PCB Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Standard Multilayer

3.3.2: Flexible Circuits

3.3.3: HDI/Microvia/Build-up

3.3.4: IC Substrate

3.3.5: Rigid 1-2 Sided

3.3.6: Rigid Flex

3.3.7: Other Products

3.4: Global PCB Laminate Market by Material

3.4.1: FR-4

3.4.1.1: FR-4 High Tg

3.4.1.2: FR-4 Halogen-Free

3.4.1.3: Standard and Other FR-4

3.4.2: Flexible

3.4.3: Paper

3.4.4: CEM

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global PCB Laminates Market by Raw Material Usage

3.5.1: Glass Fabrics

3.5.2: Epoxy Resin

3.5.3: Kraft Papers

3.5.4: Phenolic Resin

3.5.5: Polyimide Films

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global PCB Market by Region

4.2: North American PCB Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Computer/Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Military/ Aerospace, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Standard Multilayer, Flexible Circuits, HDI/Microvia/Build-up, IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid Flex, and Others

4.2.3: United States PCB Market

4.2.4: Canadian PCB Market

4.2.5: Mexican PCB Market

4.3: European PCB Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Computer/Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Military/ Aerospace, and Others

4.3.2: Market by Product Type: Standard Multilayer, Flexible Circuits, HDI/Microvia/Build-up, IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid Flex, and Others

4.3.3: German PCB Market

4.3.4: The UK PCB Market

4.3.5: French PCB Market

4.4: APAC PCB Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Computer/Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Military/ Aerospace, and Others

4.4.2: Market by Product Type: Standard Multilayer, Flexible Circuits, HDI/Microvia/Build-up, IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid Flex, and Others

4.4.3: Chinese PCB Market

4.4.4: South Korean PCB Market

4.4.5: Taiwanese PCB Market

4.4.6: Japanese PCB Market

4.4.7: Indian PCB Market

4.5: ROW PCB Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Computer/Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Military/ Aerospace, and Others

4.5.2: Market by Product Type: Standard Multilayer, Flexible Circuits, HDI/Microvia/Build-up, IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid Flex, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Force Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global PCB Market by End Use

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global PCB Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global PCB Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global PCB Industry

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global PCB Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing

6.3.4: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global PCB Industry

6.3.5: Technology Development

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

7.2: NOK Corporation

7.3: TTM Technologies, Inc.

7.4: Unimicron Technology Corp.

7.5: Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd

7.6: Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd.

7.7: Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO)

7.8: Tripod Technology Corporation

7.9: Ibiden Co., Ltd.

7.10: Daeduck GDS

7.11: Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation

7.12: AT&S

