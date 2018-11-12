

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In his first tweets after returning from a World War I centenary commemoration ceremony in Paris, President Donald Trump lashed out at U.S. allies, calling on them to repay the United States the expenses incurred for providing military protection to those countries or bear it alone.



This is not the first time that Trump has criticized NATO allies for not spending enough on their defense.



Trump's attacks on Europe over defense spending and trade during the NATO summit in July met with a strong response from European Council President Donald Tusk.



Trump estimates that the disparity in the share of contributions made by member states to the mutual-defense organization is in addition to $151 billion Washington loses on trade with the European Union.



Trump began a series of tweets Monday morning by claiming that much was accomplished in his meetings with world leaders in France.



He said it is never easy bringing up the fact that the U.S. must be treated fairly by its allies on both military and trade.



'We pay for large portions of other countries' military protection... hundreds of billions of dollars, for the great privilege of losing hundreds of billions of dollars with these same countries on trade,' Trump said without mentioning any country by name.



Trump said he told the leaders who gathered in the French capital that this situation cannot continue. 'It is, and always has been, ridiculously unfair to the United States,' the president claimed.



In Trump's opinion, massive amounts of money is spent on protecting other countries by deploying U.S. troops in Europe, 'and we get nothing but trade deficits and losses'.



The U.S. Commander-in-Chief made it clear that 'it is time that these very rich countries either pay the United States for its great military protection, or protect themselves...and trade must be made free and fair.'



