ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit Appointed to Monetary Authority of Singapore's International Technology Advisory Panel

EVP of Financial Services James Heinzman to Speak at SingaporeFinTech Festival

ThetaRay, a leading provider of big data analytics solutions, today announced that CEO Mark Gazit has been appointed to the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) International Technology Advisory Panel (ITAP). The ITAP advises MAS on international developments in FinTech and how Singapore can harness new technologies to enhance the provision of financial services. Mr. Gazit plans to serve on the panel for the customary two-year term.

"It is an honor to join the MAS' esteemed International Technology Advisory Panel, and I look forward to collaborating with them in exchanging FinTech insights that can support the vital Singapore market," said Mr. Gazit.

The ITAP is made up of chief innovation and science officers from major financial institutions, along with fintech business leaders, venture capitalists, and technology thought leaders.

ThetaRay will also participate in the Singapore FinTech Festival's 'Artificial Intelligence in Finance Summit,' on November 13-14. EVP James Heinzman will speak on the panel 'The Customer Intelligence and Experience Revolution,' alongside executives from Equalkey Corp., Kount, and KPMG Singapore. The panel takes place on Tuesday, November 13th at 3:00pm. For more information on the Summit, please visit this link.

