CNH Industrial N.V.: Behind the Wheel: Making an impact in the community

Sometimes it's the small, local community projects that make the biggest impact. Watch the latest episode of the Behind the Wheel series as we follow a team of volunteers from the Case IH tractor plant in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S.A. participating in an Impact Day service project. The episode shows the team working together to harvest fresh produce from the Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin, Wisconsin. Watch the episode online: cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel

London, November 12, 2018

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) has a demonstrated and proven commitment to sustainability, which includes a strong focus on community engagement. Through its "Impact Day" program, employees in North America can volunteer as teams in the communities where they work and live - promoting strong relationships between the company and community-based organizations.

There have been more than 75 Impact Days since 2017 with thousands of employees donating their time and effort to volunteer. Teams of employees are able to select from dozens of different local and national philanthropic organizations to help.

The current Behind the Wheel video features volunteers from Case IH, a brand of CNH Industrial, at the Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin, Wisconsin. Hunger Task Force is a free, local food bank, which was first formed in 1974 to support a network of 70 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters. All of the fresh produce grown on the farm is delivered to the food bank's network partners.

As the eighth-year Industry Leader in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment segment in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, CNH Industrial appreciates the fundamental importance of providing opportunities for its employees to impact local communities in a positive way.

Watch the webisode at: cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments