Technavio analysts forecast the global digital educational publishing market to grow at a CAGR close to 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Growing influence of data analytics in digital education is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global digital educational publishing market 2019-2023. There has been a significant rise in the adoption of data analytics software and technologies, such as big data analytics, in digital educational publishing. Vendors use data analytics to enable the learner to monitor the engagement toward the learning activity. With the rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices, learners can track their real-time performance and progress through the software analytics embedded in online systems. For instance, McGraw-Hill Education provides SmartBook, which is accessible online to student learners. Moreover, with the increasing growth of individual learners in the education sector, the adoption of data analytics for personalized learning and performance monitoring is expected to increase during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global digital educational publishing market is the rapid penetration of smartphone devices:

Global digital educational publishing market: Rapid penetration of smartphone devices

With the advent of Internet-enabled smartphone devices such as mobile phones and tablets, the reading preference of customers is shifting from traditional print formats to smartphone device-compatible formats. Consumers demand for content on-the-go has shown a rapid increase over the last few years. Several leading publishers of educational content are increasingly offering a wide range of digital content, which customers can access through their smartphone devices. Thus, the global growth in the penetration of smartphone devices will propel the global digital educational publishing market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on publishing and advertising, "Rapid penetration of smart devices and growing support for digital education through government initiatives, are factors that are boosting the growth of the market. Several countries are adopting various initiatives to enable better use of digital technology in education. For instance, in 2018, the EC announced the adoption of the Digital Education Action Plan for the development of digital competence in education in the EU member countries. The plan primarily emphasizes the adoption of digital technology devices in educational institutions to develop digital literacy and promote digital skills and competencies among students."

Global digital educational publishing market: Segmentation analysis

The global digital educational publishing market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (K-12, higher education, corporate/skill-based), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 45% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

