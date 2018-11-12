Addition of New Partners Further Expands Carbon Production Network, Helps Drive Digital Transformation of the Global Manufacturing Industry

Carbon (www.carbon3d.com), a Silicon Valley-based digital 3D Manufacturing company, today announced the expansion of its network of production partners with the addition of Complete Fabrications, Erpro Group, Kurz, and Rapid Product Manufacturing (RPM) in Europe. The addition of four new European service bureaus is a testament to the growth of the market and rapid adoption of production-scale digital manufacturing globally. With the new international members and the recent addition of many new U.S. production partners, the Carbon Production Network (CPN) now has more than 35 global members.

Carbon's continued international expansion is part of the company's strategy to build out its network of partners, enabling it to deliver on its mission to drive the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry across the globe. The company's geographic expansion is also in line with IDC's projections of 3D printing's global market dynamics. 2018 spending is expected to grow by 19.9% from 2017, topping nearly US$12.0 billion, with the United States and Western Europe accounting for nearly two thirds of the market.

"Digital fabrication technology has evolved from the early days of conventional 3D printing of prototyping applications to full-scale digital manufacturing systems," said Dana McCallum, Head of Production Partnerships at Carbon. "An important part of Carbon's strategy is to empower manufacturers around the world with the many benefits of digital fabrication. By being part of the Carbon Production Network, our partners have a truly scalable, complete digital manufacturing platform that offers a faster process and creates high-quality, end-use parts with properties similar to injection molding."

The CPN is an elite ecosystem of the industry's leading design firms and contract manufacturers who have implemented Carbon's technology and demonstrated advanced capabilities in additive manufacturing, design, production, urethane casting, machining, and injection molding. It offers a true partnership model that focuses on hands-on advanced training and certification, production engineering, marketing, and sales to help ensure its partners' continued success.

Founded in 2013, Carbon pioneered a revolutionary alternative to 3D printing, fusing light and oxygen to rapidly produce products from a pool of resin. Its novel approach combines connected, data-centric hardware with over-the-air software updates and innovative materials, enabling creators to design and produce previously unmakeable products, both economically and at mass scale. Carbon's unique subscription-based model closely aligns it to its customers' businesses with regular over-the-air software updates, continuous education and training programs, and one-to-one customer service to ensure optimal customer experiences and capabilities. This results in deep partnerships with customers, opening up new business models across a variety of industries, including automotive, consumer products, dental, and medical. The unprecedented adidas Futurecraft 4D and cutting-edge work with Vitamix are proven examples of the power of true digital 3D manufacturing today, creating unlimited possibilities for designing, engineering, making, and delivering truly innovative products.

For more information about Carbon and the Carbon Production Network, visit Carbon's booth at Formnext (B30 in Hall 3.1)

About Carbon

Carbon's mission is to reinvent how polymer products are designed, engineered, manufactured, and delivered, toward a digital and sustainable future. Based in Silicon Valley, Carbon brings together innovations in hardware, software, and molecular science to deliver industry-leading digital manufacturing solutions. With Carbon's ground-breaking Digital Light Synthesis technology and broad family of programmable liquid resins, manufacturers can unlock new business opportunities such as mass customization, on-demand inventory, and previously impossible product designs. Carbon's solutions allow customers to build uniquely differentiated products while reducing waste and speeding time to market. To learn more, visit www.carbon3d.com.

