Apheresis Market is Projected to Reach a Value of US$4.33 bn by 2025-end, Says TMR

ALBANY, NY, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global apheresis market, as per a report by Transparency Market Research, would likely rise at a solid CAGR of 10.20% from 2017 to 2025. At this pace, the market which was worth US$1.85 bn, is projected to attain a value of US$4.33 bn by 2025-end.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Growing Instances of Trauma and Injury Catalyzes Growth in Apheresis Market

There are numerous factors providing tailwinds to the global apheresis market. Those include growing occurrence of diseases and the surging cases of trauma and injury. Those are predicted to have a major positive impact on the market. Further, growing number of complex surgical procedures and supportive reimbursement policies for apheresis procedure are also having a positive influence on the market.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=896

Steep Cost of Apheresis Devices Dampens Revenue Growth to an Extent

Serving to act as deterrent for the global apheresis market is the dearth of qualified doctors and the steep cost of apheresis procedures and devices. This no doubt is dampening sales.

To overcome such hiccups and grow revenues, savvy companies in the global apheresis market are seen turning their gaze to the under tapped emerging economies. Those offer promising sales growth opportunities. In addition, increasing investments by government and stiff competition among players is also expected to have a positive impact on the market.

Request a Sample of Report athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=896

The various procedures in the global apheresis market are leukapheresis, photopheresis, LDL apheresis, plateletpheresis, plasmapheresis, and erythrocytapheresis, among others. Of them, the plasmapheresis procedure is seeing most of the demand at present and thereby majorly boosting revenues. This is because of the growing application of therapeutic plasma exchange.

Based on procedures, the key segments of the global apheresis market are erythrocytapheresis, plasmapheresis, photopheresis, plateletpheresis, LDL apheresis, leukapheresis, and others. Among them, the plasmapheresis segment accounts for a dominant share in the market at present. This is mainly because of the numerous donor plasmapheresis procedures being carried out each year and the wide ranging applications of therapeutic plasma exchange. Going forward, the segment is predicted to rise at a 8.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. With respect to geography, the global apheresis market at present is being led by North America because of its superior healthcare infrastructure.

Request For Discount On This Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=896

The global apheresis market is highly competitive. This is because of the presence of a large number of players who are pulling out all stops to stay on top of competition. This also makes the market fragmented. In the near term, the global apheresis market would likely become more competitive and fragmented with the entry of various aspiring players.

In order to surge ahead in the global apheresis market, some of the agile players are seen focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions and collaborations. They are also seen investing considerable amounts into research and development of better products. Deploying such strategies, some of the companies that have come to hold a dominant position in it are Fresenius Kabi AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Medica S.p.A., NIKKISO CO., and Therakos, Inc.

Browse Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/apheresis-market.htm

The review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Apheresis Market (Product - Devices and Disposables; Application - Renal Diseases, Neurology, Cancer, Hematology, Autoimmune Diseases, and Cardiovascular Diseases; Procedure - Plasmapheresis, Photopheresis, LDL Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, and Erythrocytapheresis; Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration; End User - Private Blood Collection Centers, Public Blood Collection Centers, and Hospitals) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025."

Browse MoreHealthcare Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Myasthenia Gravis Market (Treatment- Drug Treatment (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Chronic Immunomodulators) and Rapid Immunotherapies (Plasmapheresis, Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVlg), and Thymectomy)): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/myasthenia-gravis-market.html

Thrombosis Drugs Market (Drug Class - Factor Xa Inhibitor, Low Molecular Weight Heparin, P2Y12 Platelet Inhibitor; Indication - Pulmonary Embolism, Atrial Fibrillation, Deep Vein Thrombosis; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thrombosis-drugs-market.html

Membrane Filters Market (Technology - Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Chromatography, Ion Exchange; Application - Environmental, Food and Beverages, Health Care; Material - Polyethersulfone (PES), Polysulfone (PS), Cellulose-based, Nylon, Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyacrilonitrile (PAN), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/membrane-filters-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com