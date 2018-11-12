Atos launches new BullSequana Hybrid supercomputer for AI-augmented simulation

Paris, November 12, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces the BullSequana XH2000, the company's most efficient supercomputer. The BullSequana XH2000 is a hybrid supercomputer and responds to today's demand for a high-performance computing power which can orchestrate workloads between on-premises, public and private Cloud environments, enabling businesses to benefit from optimum flexibility, efficiency and performance.

AI-augmented HPC simulation

The BullSequana XH2000 can handle converged workloads simultaneously (HPC simulation, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning) on the same one machine, at the same time to enable organizations to overcome the limits of traditional simulations and explore new applications, accelerating business transformation and innovation.

More power to enable AI-augmented HPC simulations

As workloads expand to include AI, businesses need more computing power, and the BullSequana XH2000 provides this in a system that supports the latest CPU and GPU processor and accelerator architectures, including Marvell ThunderX2 Arm, NVIDIA Volta V100, Intel Xeon processors and the latest AMD EPYC Rome (https://atos.net/en/2018/news_2018_11_12/atos-expands-bullsequana-x-supercomputer-range-include-amd-processors), for ultimate power, speed and accuracy. This is the first Atos supercomputer that supports AMD processors (https://atos.net/en/2018/news_2018_11_12/atos-expands-bullsequana-x-supercomputer-range-include-amd-processors). The BullSequana XH2000 allows a choice of system interconnect technologies, including InfiniBand HDR and BXI (Bull eXascale Interconnect) and Fast Ethernet.

Future-proofed power

The BullSequana XH2000 is futureproof and completely scalable. Its Open Sequana architecture makes it fully compatible with future computing blade and interconnect technologies, so that businesses can easily upgrade the system. It is exascale-ready, capable of processing an exaflop (a billion billion operations per second) by 2020.

Ultra-energy efficient

The BullSequana XH2000 consumes 10 times less energy than current systems. It is 100% water-cooled using Atos' patented DLC (Direct Liquid Cooling) solution, which minimizes global energy consumption by using warm water up to 40°C.

"With this announcement, the Atos Group confirms its strategic commitment to providing high-computing power to research centers and enterprises to carry out their research projects and to support their need for innovation." says Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer, Big Data & Security at Atos.

Availability

The BullSequana XH2000 is available from February 2019.

Atos at SC'18

Atos is at SC'18, the High Performance Annual Conference (https://sc18.supercomputing.org/) that takes place in Dallas, Texas, from 11-16 November, and will exhibit the full breadth of its High Performance Computing offer on booth #2213.

