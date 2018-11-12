Siemon Introduces TERA Category 8.2 Copper Cabling System

WATERTOWN, Conn., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced the launch of its end-to-end TERA Category 8.2 copper cabling system, delivering transmission performance up to 2 GHz to support emerging high-speed 25 and 40 Gigabit (25/40GBASE-T) applications in data center switch-to-server applications.

Siemon's TERA Category 8.2 System includes cable, patch cords, connectors and pre-terminated cable assemblies. The system is founded on Siemon's TERA connector that was originally chosen as the ISO/IEC 11801 interface for category 7 A /Class F A and that also now meets Category 8.2 compliance. Combining the TERA connector with category 8.2 S/FTP 2000 MHz cable and patch cords delivers a complete end-to-end system that exceeds ISO/IEC category 8.2/Class II specifications for 2-connector, 30-meter Class II channels in the data center.

"Siemon's fully shielded TERA connector has long been the highest-performing copper connector available, so it was no surprise that it easily achieved Category 8.2 compliance with plenty of margin, and we are now excited to introduce our complete end-to-end TERA Category 8.2 system," said Mike Boisseau, Siemon's business unit leader for copper systems. "Not only is the TERA connector far more robust than other twisted-pair copper connectors, but the Category 8.2 system provides enhanced insertion loss and crosstalk performance over RJ45-based Category 8 systems while offering the reach to support a broad range of switch-to-server architectures, preserving copper's place in the data center for years to come."

Siemon's end-to-end TERA Category 8.2 system can be easily certified using new TERA adapters recently released by Fluke Networks for their Versiv DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer, which demonstrates high levels of accuracy when compared to laboratory measurements. "We are pleased to support TERA Category 8.2 testing with the release of our new TERA adapter," said Harley Lang, RCDD, Fluke Networks' Director of Worldwide Marketing. "This is the latest example of the Versiv Cabling Certification System's continuing evolution to meet the needs of the cabling industry."

Siemon's TERA-to-RJ45 patch cords are ideal for 2-connector switch-to-server connections in middle-of-row (MoR) and end-of-row (EoR) configurations, while available Category 8-compatible RJ45-to-RJ45 patch cords enable direct attach switch-to-server connections in top-of-rack (ToR) configurations. The TERA outlet and plug are backwards compatible with Category 7A/Class FA cabling systems which allows for both flexibility and future-proof performance, making TERA ideal for data centers, healthcare imaging and financial applications.

