On August 31, 2018, the shares in Insplanet AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a tender offer from Zmarta Sweden Group Kommanditbolag, through its subsidiary Ceratiidae III AB ("Zmarta"). On November 7, 2018, Zmarta published a press release with information that the offer has been accepted by 98.0 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Insplanet and that Zmarta will complete the acquisition. Today, on November 12, 2018, the Company submitted an application to delist its shares from Nasdaq First North. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in Insplanet AB (IPL, ISIN code SE0001718032, order book ID 34625) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Tobias Ställborn, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB