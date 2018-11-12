Derivatives on Autoliv SDB (ALIV) to be discontinued Following member consultation regarding implementation of the U.S. regulation 871(m), Nasdaq Nordic has decided to not continue offering standardized and flexible derivatives on Autoliv SDB (ALIV). Last expiry and trading day will be 21 December 2018. For further information of this Exchange Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product manager Tomas Körberg. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Tomas Körberg Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Phone +46 8 405 6883