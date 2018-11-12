Paragon ID: Paragon ID acquires the assets and IP rights of RFID Discovery, reinforcing its position in the health sector

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the leading provider of identification solutions for e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities, Traceability & Brand Protection, and Payment, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its position in the RFID market by acquiring the intellectual property rights and assets of RFID Discovery, the brand name for Harland Simon's highly-regarded asset management solution for the healthcare industry.

The RFID Discovery product is a complete asset management solution that uses a range of advanced IOT technologies to track assets and inventory, enabling clients to improve efficiency, profitability and safety. The versatile solution enables data collection and analysis that is suitable for organisations from SME through to large enterprises, providing insights into asset management, manufacturing and logistics processes.

In the healthcare sector, RFID Discovery is successfully used by many organisations such as NHS trusts to tag a large variety of mobile assets including infusion pumps, syringe drivers, scanners and monitors to considerably improve asset visibility and utilisation, saving capital expenditure.

Following the acquisition, Paragon ID's initial objective will be to ensure continuation of outstanding support to RFID Discovery's existing customer base, through the core team based in Milton Keynes with the active support of Paragon ID's management & organisation in the UK.

John Rogers, Paragon ID CEO, adds:

"This acquisition illustrates the strategic focus of Paragon ID to grow its service business across a broad range of IOT technologies including NFC, RAIN RFID and digital. The RFID Discovery solution allows to strengthen our offering to the healthcare sector and to build an effective technological platform for our customers in other sectors - including manufacturing, automotive and aviation - and other regions ie Europe & North America."

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection and Payment sectors.

Using the latest technologies such as RFID and NFC, Paragon ID provides smart cards, tickets, labels and tags to worldwide clients in diverse markets including public transport, manufacturing, logistics, gaming and retail.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with manufacturing sites in three continents (US, Europe and Asia), close to its customers.

Paragon ID is a part of Paragon Group, which is a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services, and has a total of more than €650 million turnover and close to 5,000 employees. Paragon Group combines generations of experience with the latest innovations in technology and smart data to enable responsive and meaningful interactions between organisations and their customers. For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com .

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris. Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0011980077 - Mnemonic code: PID.

More information at Paragon-id.com

Contacts

Paragon ID

COO

John Rogers

Phone: +33 (0)2 48 81 61 00 ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations

Mathieu Omnes

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Press relations

Jean-Michel Marmillon

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

jmmarmillon@actus.fr

