

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week in the red. Trader remain concerned over the budget stalemate between Italy and European Union as the deadline to present a revised budget plan by the Italian government neared.



Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Sunday that the government could block European Union budget decisions and other policies if the bloc's partners continue to show disrespect to Italians.



The EU has asked Italy to come up with a revised budget plan by Tuesday.



European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos cautioned that Italy's budget crisis poses concerns about public finances given high debt level and the political tensions around the Italian government's budget plans.



The French economy likely retained its growth momentum in the fourth quarter, latest projection from the Bank of France indicated on Monday.



Gross domestic product is set to grow 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, the Bank of France projected in its latest monthly business survey report. This is the first estimate by the bank.



The pace of growth accelerated to 0.4 percent in the third quarter from 0.2 percent in the second quarter, largely underpinned by domestic demand and exports.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 1.02 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.11 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.01 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.77 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.93 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.74 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.99 percent.



In Frankfurt, semiconductor solutions firm Infineon Technologies sank 7.31 percent after reporting weak net profit in its fourth quarter.



SAP shares dropped 5.52 percent. The software giant announced late Sunday its definitive agreement to acquire experience management software company Qualtrics International Inc. for $8 billion in cash.



In London, John Wood Group gained 0.45 percent after winning three contracts totaling $53m from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.



Rio Tinto advanced 0.99 percent. The mining giant successfully completed its off-market buy-back, achieving its share purchase target of approximately 41.2 million shares for a total consideration of US$2.081 billion.



Funeral services provider Dignity Plc tumbled 6.66 percent after reporting a sharp drop in third-quarter profit.



British American Tobacco sank 10.62 percent on reports of a ban on menthol cigarettes. Shares of Imperial Brands fell 3.21 percent.



Italy's industrial production rose in September after declining in the previous two months, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday. Industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.8 percent fall in August and a 1.3 percent slump in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX