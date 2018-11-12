Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2018) - Majesta Minerals Inc. ("Majesta" or the "Company") announces that effective November 12, 2018 it has granted an aggregate of 1,100,000 options (the "Options") to certain directors of the Corporation to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,100,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share and expire on November 12, 2021.

For further information please contact:

Michael Stein

President

Tel: 416-410-7722