

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Monday, but pared its gains in early trade. The market dropped further in the afternoon, following the weak start on Wall Street, and finished firmly in negative territory.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.99 percent Monday and finished at 8,984.05. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.45 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.14 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with modest losses Monday. Roche and Novartis weakened by 0.7 percent each and Nestle lost 0.2 percent.



Lonza was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, sinking 3.7 percent.



UBS declined 2.3 percent, Credit Suisse decreased 1.9 percent and Julius Baer finished down by 1.8 percent.



Swiss Re surrendered 1.7 percent, Swiss Life forfeited 1.2 percent and Zurich Insurance lost 0.9 percent.



Richemont fell 2.1 percent and rival Swatch Group slid 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX