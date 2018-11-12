Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has us facing another down day in the market as stocks across the board plummeted, while Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was able to mitigate the losses with its impressive quarterly report.Pot stocks fell after what was a decent bump last week following the resignation of Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general.The drug crusader was long considered a threat to the future of the marijuana industry so long as he helmed the top law enforcement agency in the country.With his departure, marijuana enthusiasts can breathe a little easier now as it is unlikely that his replacement will pursue marijuana prohibition.

