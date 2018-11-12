Marijuana News Today
The marijuana news today has us facing another down day in the market as stocks across the board plummeted, while Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was able to mitigate the losses with its impressive quarterly report.
Pot stocks fell after what was a decent bump last week following the resignation of Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general.
The drug crusader was long considered a threat to the future of the marijuana industry so long as he helmed the top law enforcement agency in the country.
With his departure, marijuana enthusiasts can breathe a little easier now as it is unlikely that his replacement will pursue marijuana prohibition.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The marijuana news today has us facing another down day in the market as stocks across the board plummeted, while Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was able to mitigate the losses with its impressive quarterly report.
Pot stocks fell after what was a decent bump last week following the resignation of Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general.
The drug crusader was long considered a threat to the future of the marijuana industry so long as he helmed the top law enforcement agency in the country.
With his departure, marijuana enthusiasts can breathe a little easier now as it is unlikely that his replacement will pursue marijuana prohibition.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...