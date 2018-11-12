

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) continue to see substantial strength in afternoon trading on Monday after gapping open sharply higher. After reaching its best intraday level in over a month, athenahealth is currently up by 9.7 percent.



The initial jump by athenahealth came after the healthcare software maker agreed to be acquired by Veritas Capital for approximately $5.7 billion in cash.



Under the terms of the agreement, athenahealth shareholders will receive $135 in cash per share, representing an approximately 12 percent premium over the company's closing stock price last Friday.



