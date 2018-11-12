

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Business Network, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox (FOXA) Monday announced it will debut a new weekly primetime show hosted by The Wall Street Journal's Editor-at-Large Gerry Baker.



The show, entitled, 'WSJ At Large With Gerry Baker,' will air Fridays at 9:30PM/ET, featuring interviews with major industry leaders impacting Wall Street, Washington and business in America. The first episode will air on Friday, November 30th.



In making the announcement, Brian Jones, president of the network, 'We've assembled the best team in business news and we're excited to add Gerry to the roster. The combination of Bartiromo and Baker will make the 9PM/ET hour one of the most informative and comprehensive in cable news.'



Baker added, 'I'm thrilled to be starting this new venture at FBN. I look forward to the opportunity to explore in depth with some of the finest minds in the world each week the issues and trends that are defining our modern world.'



Baker currently serves as the Editor-at-Large for the Wall Street Journal and writes the 'Editor at Large' column for the Review section. From 2013 through 2018, Baker held the Editor-in-Chief title for both Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. Prior to that, he was the news organization's Deputy Editor-in-Chief between 2009 and 2013.



