sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.11.2018 | 21:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Enhance your learning experience with NEW innovative caries material!

DentalEZ Launches True Caries Teeth from Columbia Dentoform

MALVERN, Pennsylvania, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalEZ Integrated Solutions is proud to present True Caries Teeth from Columbia Dentoform, available November 19, 2018.

Products from Columbia Dentoform have been used to train dental students around the world for generations. In continuing that tradition, Columbia Dentoform is now offering a significant advancement in the teaching of caries identification and removal with True Caries Teeth. Unlike painted caries, the True Caries Teeth have a sticky, rubbery feel, providing a very tactical sensation and response for the student which allows for removal by a curette.

"These teaching aids are developed to feel virtually identical to what actual soft caries feels like because they are lifelike and scoop-able," noted Carlos Martinez, International & Special Markets Sales Director for DentalEZ. "True Caries Teeth provide a realistic and superior learning scenario with cutting-edge technology for the advancement of dental health, thereby readying students to face the challenges that come with clinical work."

For more information about True Caries Teeth, visit www.columbiadentoform.com or contact your local DentalEZ sales rep.

About DentalEZ
DentalEZ Integrated Solutions is committed to providing real solutions to everyday challenges in oral healthcare by uniquely combining innovation focused on simplification and efficiency in value-based products and outstanding customer service and support. DentalEZ manufactures a full line of products and well-known brands, including StarDental, DentalEZEquipment, RAMVAC, NevinLabs, and Columbia Dentoform. For more information, please visit www.dentalez.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783302/DentalEZ_Logo.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire