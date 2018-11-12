

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) continue to see significant weakness in late-day trading on Monday. Apple is currently down by 4.7 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over three months.



The sell-off by Apple comes after iPhone parts supplier Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) cut its fiscal second quarter guidance, adding to recent concerns about iPhone demand.



Lumentum President and CEO Alan Lowe said the company recently received a request from one of its largest customers for laser diodes for 3D sensing to materially reduce shipments to them during the fiscal second quarter.



