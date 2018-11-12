Raleigh & Drake's Travel Platform Transforms the Experience Generation

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh & Drake (RAD) proudly announces the launch of the world's first influencer-driven discovery platform. Through a curated global community of trusted chefs, creatives, photographers and explorers, personalized experiences can now be easily activated at the touch of a button.

Travel for millennials has become valuable social currency, and RAD's platform leads the way in the industry by engaging them on their own terms. This generation aligns with influencers, companies and brands that are purpose-driven. In their world, travel is not as much of a luxury as it is a right. RAD delivers authenticity - the social principle they value most - is now available at their fingertips.

While other competitors offer ten's of thousands of bookable activities, RAD simplifies the noise by offering personalized recommendations and guides from 500 trusted voices, bookable on-demand. The secret recipe is its curation of exclusive content, which consequently merges travel with social impact - something unparalleled in the industry. By tapping into this authentic cultural vibrancy, travel brands can deliver the utmost in personalized and influencer-generated recommendations to their customer.

After winning the 'Best Product' award at this year's Ancillary Revenue Conference in Edinburgh, the discovery platform continues seeking to boost the nominal 20% revenue currently earned via mobile technologies, in the current 180 billion dollar booking industry. Furthermore, as booking behavior trends more towards mobile, Raleigh & Drake's technology becomes increasingly indispensable allowing explorers save, share and book once-in-a-lifetime epic experiences all in one place, all on demand.

RAD has forged influential new partnerships including the acquisition of social network and travel tool, MARBL, a content alliance with The Infatuation / Zagat and most recently, a global partnership with Panasonic Avionics to integrate the technology and content for in-flight entertainment systems.

Patrick Sarkissian, CEO and Co-Founder comments: "Travel has the power to transform. If the experiences that a traveler discovers on a platform are supported by fake reviews, the impact speaks for itself. With each destination's booking, our brand gives a percentage to Kiva.org which funds microloans in that region, thus impacting local communities at scale."

There's no better way to discover the heart of a destination than through the eyes of the experts and locals. With Raleigh & Drake's mission-driven technology for one-of-a-kind experiences, the new rootless generation of jet setters will continue to push the boundaries of travel, discovery and adventure.

