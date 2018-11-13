

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday halted the five-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 75 points or 2.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,630-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed consolidation again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with weakness expected among the technology stocks and oil companies. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourse are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil companies.



For the day, the index collected 31.65 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 2,630.52 after trading between 2,590.21 and 2,631.17. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 33.55 points or 2.53 percent to end at 1,361.74.



Among the actives, Gemdale spiked 2.40 percent, while Poly Developments and China Vanke both jumped 1.40 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.19 percent, China Merchants Bank eased 0.14 percent, Bank of China collected 0.56 percent, China life Insurance gained 0.69 percent, Ping An Insurance was up 0.06 percent, CITIC Securities advanced 1.24 percent, PetroChina perked 0.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 0.65 percent, China Shenhua Energy tumbled 2.34 percent, Jiangxi Copper rose 1.58 percent, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) added 2.19 percent, Anhui Conch Cement advanced 1.20 percent and China Construction Bank was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday, extending losses from the previous session.



The Dow plunged 602.12 points or 2.32 percent to 25,387.18, while the NASDAQ dropped 206.03 points or 2.78 percent to 7,200.87 and the S&P fell 54.79 points or 1.97 percent to 2,726.22.



A sharp decline by shares of Apple (AAPL) and General Electric (GE) weighed on the markets, while concerns about the outlook for global economic growth and a continued increase in interest rates also contributed to the sell-off.



Light trading activity may have exaggerated the downward move, however, as government offices, the bond markets, and most banks were closed in observance of Veterans Day.



Crude oil shook off early gains on Monday to end lower for the 11th straight session on oversupply concerns. Crude oil futures for December, which rose to $61.28 earlier in the session, settled lower by $0.26 or 0.4 percent at $59.93 a barrel, the lowest settlement since February.



