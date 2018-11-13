

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Co. (K) said that it is exploring the sale of its cookies and fruit snacks businesses to enable the company to bring a sharper focus to its core businesses. Kellogg's North American or KNA organizational structure will be redesigned Beginning in January 2019.



The company said it is consolidating U.S. Morning Foods, Snacks and Frozen Foods business units into a single, categories-focused organization comprising 80 percent of KNA revenue.



It is combining Morning Foods, Snacks and Frozen and Retail Channels sales teams within a single Kellogg U.S. sales organization to improve customer focus.



It is building a consolidated, end-to-end KNA Supply Chain including procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and customer service to increase scale, enhance capability and ensure delivery of the company's growth goals; and, is investing in new eCommerce and Integrated Business Planning capabilities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX