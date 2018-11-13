

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google services were temporarily unreachable for some users after some traffic intended to reach the web giant was rerouted through other networks, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Google reportedly said it resolved the issue as of 2:35 p.m. PT, and that its services were operating as expected. The Alphabet Inc. unit said it would conduct an internal investigation but that it believed the root cause of the issue was external to Google.



Internet research firm ThousandEyes said incorrect routing instructions redirected some traffic intended for Google's addresses to Russian network operator TransTelekom, China Telecom Corp. and MainOne, a provider in Nigeria.



Failures such as the one Google experienced on Monday can occur because of a technical error-when a network engineer misconfigures systems, for example-or they could also represent a malicious attempt to intercept data, network experts reportedly said.



