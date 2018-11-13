

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei index down more than 3 percent, following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street after a rout in tech stocks. In addition, a stronger safe-haven yen pulled down exporters' stocks.



The Nikkei 225 Index is falling 690.92 points or 3.10 percent to 21,578.96, after touching a low of 21,484.65 in early trades. Japanese shares ended mixed on Monday.



Tech stocks are among the major losers after shares of iPhone maker Apple tumbled overnight. Advantest is declining almost 6 percent and Tokyo Electron is losing 3 percent.



Alps Electric and TDK Corp. are losing almost 8 percent each, while Apple supplier Japan Display is lower by more than 7 percent after reporting weak quarterly earnings results and issuing a downbeat outlook.



Among the major exporters, Sony is losing almost 5 percent, Panasonic is lower by more than 3 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 3 percent and Canon is down 2 percent.



Automaker Honda is down more than 3 percent and Toyota is lower by almost 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining almost 3 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is falling more than 4 percent and Japan Petroleum is tumbling by almost 5 percent after crude oil prices fell for an eleventh straight session overnight.



Among the other major losers, Sony Financial is plunging more than 9 percent, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Taiyo Yuden are falling more than 8 percent.



SoftBank is seeking to raise 2.4 trillion yen in the initial public offering of its domestic mobile business, scheduled for December 19. However, the company's shares are down almost 1 percent.



Takeda Pharmaceutical said it will convene an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders on December 5 to secure approval for its plan to acquire Irish drugmaker Shire plc. The drugmaker's shares are declining 1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, weighed by a notable drop in shares of Apple after iPhone parts supplier Lumentum cut its fiscal second quarter guidance, adding to recent concerns about iPhone demand. Industrial conglomerate General Electric also moved significantly lower after Chairman and CEO Larry Culp told CNBC he feels the 'urgency' to reduce the company's leverage and will do so through asset sales.



The Dow plunged 602.12 points or 2.3 percent to 25,387.18, the Nasdaq plummeted 206.03 points or 2.8 percent to 7,200.87 and the S&P 500 slumped 54.79 points or 2 percent to 2,726.22.



The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on Monday. While the German DAX Index plunged by 1.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell for an eleventh successive session on Monday. WTI crude for December delivery fell $0.26 or 0.4 percent to $59.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, closing below $60 a barrel for the first time since February 2018.



