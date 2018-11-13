Bangkok Airways Partners With RateGain for its Advanced Airfare Price Intelligence Solution

BANGKOK, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RateGain Technologies, today announced that it has been chosen by Bangkok Airways, Asia's boutique airline based out of Thailand, for their advanced, real-time airfare price intelligence product, AirGain. Powered by Big Data & AI, AirGain will offer vital pricing insights & competitive intelligence data that would enable the airline to come up with a robust revenue strategy.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer, RateGain, said, "We are glad to announce our partnership with Bangkok Airways to support & enhance their pricing & revenue operations. AirGain, with its customized dashboards & parity alerts, is designed to significantly impact; both efficiency & experience, by providing deep insights into the revenue managers helping them make smarter & faster business decisions. We look forward to becoming a trusted technology partner to them."

According to Ms. Siriporn Noochan, Senior Director - Pricing & Revenue Management of Bangkok Airways, "We are a part of a continuously evolving ecosystem where the use of superior technology in any aspect of the business is a proven necessity. With the rise of digital travelers, there is an ever-growing need for data from multiple data points, in real time, so that we can optimize our revenue strategy. We selected AirGain after evaluating all top products. As a solution, AirGain provides exhaustive & real-time competitive price data which is an important criterion to factor in for revenue maximization, not to mention an intuitive UI which makes it easy to use."

AirGain is an innovative SaaS-based airfare pricing intelligence product designed to enhance the revenue & operational efficiency of the airlines. Airlines like Allegiant, Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines etc. trust AirGain for their data intelligence.

About Bangkok Airways:

Bangkok Airways (http://www.bangkokair.com), with the ASIA'S BOUTIQUE AIRLINE slogan, is the first private airline established in Thailand since 1968. Taking off daily with about a hundred flights per day from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok Airways flies travelers from around the world to more than twenty-five exquisite destinations across Thailand & Asia.

About RateGain:

RateGain is a leading provider of cloud-based innovative solutions for the Travel & Hospitality Industry. RateGain provides the latest technology in rate intelligence, price optimization, seamless electronic distribution, & brand engagement. In 2018, RateGain acquired DHISCO to become the leading travel & hospitality technology distribution platform. please visit -http://www.rategain.com

