

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, led by Japan, are falling on Tuesday after a tech-led sell off overnight on Wall Street amid indications of weak demand for Apple's iPhones. In addition, lower commodity prices, including the continued fall in crude oil prices, dragged down resources stocks. Worries about global economic growth and trade wars also dampened sentiment.



The Australian market is notably lower following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street and weak commodity prices. Investors also digested mixed corporate earnings results.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 105.10 points or 1.77 percent to 5,836.20, off a low of 5,834.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 103.40 points or 1.72 percent to 5,923.80.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are lower in a range of 1.3 percent to 1.8 percent.



Westpac has been fined A$3.3 million for unconscionable conduct in the way its traders handled a key rate for several years, after a federal court ruled that the A$58 million penalty sought by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission was too high. The bank's shares, which went ex-dividend, are losing more than 2 percent.



Suncorp Group has postponed the targeted close of the A$725 million sale of its Australian life insurance business to Japan's Dai-ichi Life, citing the timing of regulatory approvals. The insurer's shares are declining almost 2 percent.



In the mining space, Rio Tinto is losing 2 percent, Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 2 percent and BHP is declining more than 1 percent after an overnight drop in base metals and iron ore prices.



Gold miners are losing after gold prices slipped to a five-week low. Evolution Mining is declining almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent.



Oil stocks are lower after crude oil prices fell for the eleventh straight session overnight. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are lower by more than 2 percent each, while Santos is declining more than 1 percent.



Incitec Pivot said its profit for the full year fell almost 35 percent due to a large first-half impairment against its explosives services business. The fertilizer maker's shares are falling more than 7 percent.



Ruralco Holdings reported a 12 percent increase in full-year profit on a 5 percent increase in revenues. Shares of the agribusiness are gaining more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will on Tuesday see October results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from NAB.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7177, down from $0.7217 on Monday.



The Japanese market is sharply lower, with the benchmark Nikkei index down more than 3 percent, following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street after a rout in tech stocks. In addition, a stronger safe-haven yen pulled down exporters' stocks.



The Nikkei 225 Index is falling 690.92 points or 3.10 percent to 21,578.96, after touching a low of 21,484.65 in early trades. Japanese shares ended mixed on Monday.



Tech stocks are among the major losers after shares of iPhone maker Apple tumbled overnight. Advantest is declining almost 6 percent and Tokyo Electron is losing 3 percent.



Apple supplier Japan Display is lower by more than 7 percent after reporting weak quarterly earnings results and issuing a downbeat outlook. Alps Electric and TDK Corp. are losing almost 8 percent each.



Among the major exporters, Sony is losing almost 5 percent, Panasonic is lower by more than 3 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 3 percent and Canon is down 2 percent.



Automaker Honda is down more than 3 percent and Toyota is lower by almost 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining almost 3 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is falling more than 4 percent and Japan Petroleum is tumbling by almost 5 percent after crude oil prices fell for an eleventh straight session overnight.



Among the other major losers, Sony Financial is plunging more than 9 percent, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Taiyo Yuden are falling more than 8 percent.



SoftBank is seeking to raise 2.4 trillion yen in the initial public offering of its domestic mobile business, scheduled for December 19. However, the company's shares are down almost 1 percent.



Takeda Pharmaceutical said it will convene an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders on December 5 to secure approval for its plan to acquire Irish drugmaker Shire plc. The drugmaker's shares are declining 1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all losing more than 1 percent each, while New Zealand is down almost 1 percent. Shanghai and Malaysia are also lower. Bucking the trend, Indonesia is modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, weighed by a notable drop in shares of Apple after iPhone parts supplier Lumentum cut its fiscal second quarter guidance, adding to recent concerns about iPhone demand. Industrial conglomerate General Electric also moved significantly lower after Chairman and CEO Larry Culp told CNBC he feels the 'urgency' to reduce the company's leverage and will do so through asset sales.



The Dow plunged 602.12 points or 2.3 percent to 25,387.18, the Nasdaq plummeted 206.03 points or 2.8 percent to 7,200.87 and the S&P 500 slumped 54.79 points or 2 percent to 2,726.22.



The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on Monday. While the German DAX Index plunged by 1.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell for an eleventh successive session on Monday amid oversupply concerns. WTI crude for December delivery fell $0.26 or 0.4 percent to $59.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, closing below $60 a barrel for the first time since February 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX