Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2018) - Effective November 12, 2018, Buckingham Group Limited ("BGL"), a company controlled by Mr. Michael Kraft, acquired control, in trust, over 1,000,000 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") in the capital of Majesta Minerals Inc. (the "Corporation"), pursuant to the exercise of 1,000,000 stock options (the "Options"), each Option exercisable at a price of $0.03 per common share. Also, BGL was granted 250,000 Options of the Corporation, each Option exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share on or before November 12, 2021 (the "Granted Options").

Prior to the acquisition of the Purchased Shares and the Granted Options, BGL held 4,873,503 common shares and 1,000,000 Options of the Corporation representing approximately 35.02% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis. Following the acquisition of the Purchased Shares and the Granted Options, Mr. Kraft has indirect ownership through BGL of 5,873,503 common shares and 250,000 Options representing approximately 42.20% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation on an undiluted basis.

The Purchased Shares were acquired for investment purposes. In the future, Mr. Kraft may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of the securities of the Corporation.

For further information please contact:

Michael Kraft

Tel:416.617.7455

Email: mkraft@buckinghamgrp.com