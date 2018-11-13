Industry Raves About Indigenized Products & Solutions at ADIPEC 2018

YANTAI, China, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From 12th-15thNovember 2018, the 21st ADIPEC will be held in Abu Dhabi. Featuring more than 2,200 enterprises from over 53 nations worldwide, the premier event helps indicate global trends within the oil & gas industry. This year, Jereh Group is exhibiting at the event.

Among all the displayed products, indigenized exhibits have received unparalleled attention from audiences.

A Burj Khalifa Tower model from Jereh Group became the highlight of the event due to its eye-catching appearance, which was made from coiled tubing of varying lengths. The ingenious combination of coiled tubing and a local landmark aroused people to gather around Jereh's stand, many of whom expressed their intention of purchasing on the spot.

Possessing the latest CT production line, Jereh have sold its coiled tubing to over 50 nations globally. Thanks to the extraordinary quality and reliability, there has been increasing demand for Jereh's coiled tubing in the Middle East.

The specially-designed model reflected Jereh's ambition to lay roots in the local market. Firmly implementing the ideology localization builds up globalization, Jereh proved its comprehensive capabilities to clients by showcasing customized fracturing and cementing equipment together with one-stop solutions that cover upstream, midstream and downstream.

As one of Jereh's ace products, fracturing equipment attracted lots of attention during the exhibition.

This July, Jereh officially delivered self-developed frac spread to client in Middle East, marking the first time that Chinese frac spread has entered the local market. Alongside the equipment, customized and integrated solutions including construction design, operation training as well as maintenance service were provided to the customer.

Having operated in the Middle East for more than a decade, Jereh's products and services have reached many countries in this region including U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman. As its technical strength and operational capability have increased, Jereh has expanded its business throughout the whole industry chain and unswervingly draws its blueprint in the Middle East.

"The Middle East is one of our most important markets. Backed by our strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, we have bright prospects here," said Mr. Li Zhiyong, Vice President of Jereh Group.

"We conduct an indigenized strategy in the Middle East in terms of product customization, team building, spare parts supply and after-sale service, helping us maximize value for local customers in the long run."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782955/JEREH_GROUP_adipec_2018.jpg