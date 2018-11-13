HERC, the software access key token used to power Hercules Supply Chain Protocol, is now listed on Sistemkoin. HERC's listing on Sistemkoin facilitates and finally brings to reality Hercules SEZC's goal of providing 100% visibility into all operations, processes and transactions through supply chain management on the blockchain.

Hercules supply chain software, the first commercially viable, decentralized, and fully open source blockchain-based software, is designed to improve transparency, security, authenticity, and validity of supply chain data. The decentralized protocol leverages Bitcoin, Ethereum and other public blockchains to lower volatility and make the cost of using blockchains more predictable.

Anthem Hayek Blanchard, CEO of Hercules SEZC, explains,"The Hercules Protocol makes the process simpler, faster and much more cost-effective for onboarding new vendors and partners through indisputable digital identification. Beyond this, Hercules drastically reduces the costs of data storage, and protects sensitive data on a secure platform, which makes setting up a wide range of self-executing contracts possible."

Until now, the industry standard for supply chain management didn't offer a near real-time view of transactions to all the parties involved. This significant challenge is now addressed by the Hercules protocol, thus enabling indisputable data to be shared among network participants and updated to provide complete transparency.

Introducing distributed ledgers to supply chains means different parties can simultaneously look at digital and physical products in the supply chain, enabling them to eliminate inefficiencies in reconciliation processes. "Distributed electronic ledgers and data to connect suppliers, customers and intermediaries within a supply chain are truly valuable in the supply chain ecosystem," Hercules President Cynthia Blanchard explains.

"Our supply chain protocol creates extraordinary efficiency which, consequently, reduces counterfeits and increases trust among consumers and supply chain partners. HERC essentially Helps Eradicate Racketeering and Collusion," according to Hercules CTO, Logan Golema.

HERCs are accessible in US dollars (USD), euros (EUR) and turkish lira (TRY) through Sistemkoin.

For more info, visit the official website: https://herc.one/

Learn about where to store HERC tokens at: https://herc.one/tokeninfo

Find out more about the team behind the project here.

Read the Hercules Supply Chain Protocol White Paper here and Research paper here.

Check out the code: https://github.com/hercone

You can ask clarifying questions in the HERC token Telegram community channel.

