

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Foods Market announced Tuesday turkey deals just in time for Thanksgiving. Starting November 14, all customers will be able to purchase select organic turkeys at $3.49/lb and no antibiotic turkeys at $2.49/lb.



Prime members will save even more on turkeys, at $2.99/lb organic/$1.99/lb no antibiotic. The company added that customers who are not yet Prime members can receive $20 off their next Whole Foods Market in-store purchase of $20 or more when they sign up for Prime at Amazon.com/PrimeSavings.



New members can try Prime free for 30 days.



The offer runs through November 22 while supplies last. Customers can reserve their turkeys in advance at wholefoodsmarket.com. Customers who place their orders in advance online will be eligible for the lower prices when they check out in store.



All fresh turkeys sold at Whole Foods Market must meet the grocer's strict quality standards, including no antibiotics ever, no animal by-products in their feed, and animal welfare audits by third-party certifiers like Global Animal Partnership.



