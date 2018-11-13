Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Nov 13, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received a full-turnkey order from Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), a publicly owned electric power provider in Taiwan, for refurbishment of equipment at two thermal power plants: the Nanpu Power Plant in Kaohsiung and Datan Power Plant in Taoyuan. The order calls for low-NOx (nitrogen oxides) combustor and performance enhancement of seven M501F gas turbines previously delivered by MHPS to Taipower, as well as supply of spare components. Support will also be provided through introduction of "MHPS-TOMONI," MHPS' digital solutions service. The refurbishment is scheduled for completion in August 2019.The Nanpu and Datan power plants targeted for refurbishment are both natural-gas-fired plants incorporating gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation systems. The Nanpu plant has a single unit, delivered in 2003, with a generation capacity of approximately 250 megawatts (MW). The Datan plant has six units (two trains), delivered in 2005 (Stage-I), with a total generation capacity near 1,400 MW. Both plants have contributed significantly to Taiwan's power supply since going on-stream. The new project will be carried out jointly with Mitsubishi Corporation.Refurbishment at both plants will center on replacement of combustors to MHPS' new FMk8 model developed for low-NOx performance, which reduces NOx emissions about 60%. Performance enhancement will target increased generation capacity and higher efficiency mainly through upgrading of the turbine blades. At both plants, MHPS will be responsible for the design, manufacture, procurement, installation and test operation of the upgraded equipment.Power supply in Taiwan today is consistently tight, with supply unable to keep pace. Taiwan needs to increase its reserve margin, i.e. its excess power generation capacity beyond peak demand level, and hopes continue to be placed in gas-fired power generation. Simultaneously, however, measures for easing environmental loads are demanded, spurring calls for generation facilities of higher efficiency that emit low NOx levels. Against this backdrop, bidding to refurbish the Nanpu and Datan plants was fiercely competitive. Ultimately, Taipower selected MHPS in recognition of the company's low-NOx combustor technology, its performance enhancement solutions, and the reliability demonstrated by its previously delivered GTCC systems.Gaining momentum from the new order from Taipower, going forward MHPS will focus on proposing its low-NOx, performance-enhancing solutions to Taiwan's entire power industry, including independent power producers (IPPs). The company will devote its full resources to the successful completion of this new project as a litmus test for attracting expanded orders, and in the process MHPS will make robust contributions to providing stable power supplies in Taiwan and reducing environmental loads.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.