Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2018: Growth Continues

Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group airports worldwide report rising passenger numbers
FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - In October 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed almost 6.4 million passengers - an increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year. Thus, traffic grew at a slightly more moderate rate compared to the previous months of the year. From January to October 2018, FRA experienced accumulated growth of 8.0 percent.
Aircraft movements increased at a slightly disproportionately higher rate, climbing by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 46,551 takeoffs and landings. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted marginally by 1.0 percent to about 193,374 metric tons, reflecting lower demand in global trade. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 4.1 percent to around 2.8 million metric tons.
Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported continued passenger growth. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city posted a 5.1 percent increase to 161,446 passengers. Fraport's Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined growth of 5.2 percent to nearly 1.3 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports advanced by 6.1 percent overall, to almost 2.5 million passengers. The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 586,683 passengers (up 6.1 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 540,117 passengers (down 2.7 percent), and Kos (KGS) with 279,198 passengers (up 12.4 percent).
Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) grew moderately by 3.3 percent to 1.9 million passengers in the reporting month. At the Fraport Twin Star airport's in Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined traffic soared by 26.2 percent to 154,661 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey recorded the strongest growth in Fraport's international portfolio, with traffic rising by 29.2 percent to 3.7 million passengers. In October 2018, AYT reached 30 million passengers for the first time. As a result, the airport on the Turkish Riviera will hit a new all-time high for the full year. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, posted a 15.2 percent traffic gain to just over 1.5 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China welcomed nearly 4 million passengers, up 6.8 percent.
Fraport Traffic Figures
October 2018
Fraport Group Airports1
October 2018
Year to Date (YTD) 2018
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
? %
Month
? %
Month
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
6,372,171
5.2
190,825
-0.7
46,551
6.3
59,340,874
8.0
1,801,159
-1.0
432,599
7.8
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
161,446
5.1
1,178
-18.7
3,290
-0.9
1,585,798
9.3
10,219
0.6
30,572
4.2
Fraport Brasil2
100.00
1,273,562
5.2
7,105
22.1
12,034
8.3
12,121,056
5.7
69,950
46.3
115,307
6.1
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
549,760
8.6
4,489
16.7
5,119
14.8
5,307,945
8.2
36,999
22.6
47,588
10.1
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
723,802
2.8
2,616
32.7
6,915
4.0
6,813,111
3.9
32,951
87.0
67,719
3.4
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
2,493,900
6.1
720
44.8
20,879
8.5
28,439,475
8.6
6,810
18.3
229,425
7.6
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
1,310,497
5.3
554
41.9
10,683
5.2
15,544,758
7.3
5,093
14.7
121,303
6.0
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
256,257
15.5
8
n.a.
2,114
16.0
3,315,711
15.5
160
> 100.0
25,515
18.2
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
268,798
-7.1
40
-5.0
1,882
-2.5
2,891,802
-1.8
392
-6.4
18,488
-1.6
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
38,204
27.6
0
n.a.
439
43.0
754,719
20.8
1
-63.4
6,941
21.1
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
22,490
11.6
11
-4.9
282
-3.4
393,847
31.4
76
-24.5
3,932
17.7
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
37,085
-5.6
0
n.a.
371
-7.0
582,604
2.5
0
n.a.
5,280
2.7
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
586,683
6.1
495
47.1
4,679
1.3
5,810,504
5.2
4,459
13.8
48,181
0.9
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
100,980
10.5
0
n.a.
916
16.7
1,795,571
8.6
5
> 100.0
12,966
6.9
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
1,183,403
7.0
166
55.5
10,196
12.2
12,894,717
10.3
1,716
30.2
108,122
9.6
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
78,600
19.5
6
n.a.
818
11.0
1,376,880
14.8
88
> 100.0
16,915
8.2
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
9,070
3.6
0
n.a.
162
4.5
435,594
3.2
0
n.a.
4,065
-2.7
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
209,907
19.3
17
n.a.
2,055
30.4
2,156,722
16.8
154
> 100.0
19,472
19.6
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
279,198
12.4
26
> 100.0
2,146
15.1
2,624,238
15.1
251
85.0
19,524
17.3
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
36,380
20.3
33
8.5
550
34.5
421,296
8.2
322
1.4
5,135
4.2
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
540,117
-2.7
62
31.9
3,923
-1.3
5,442,055
5.4
672
25.7
37,440
4.7
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
30,131
36.1
21
-12.1
542
45.7
437,932
12.4
229
-9.1
5,571
7.1
LIM
Lima
Peru²
70.01
1,930,578
3.3
27,401
-7.2
16,443
-0.6
18,459,584
7.8
232,954
1.7
161,011
4.2
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
154,661
26.2
519
-63.8
1,409
4.4
5,415,215
12.8
6,767
-47.4
39,408
10.4
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
54,028
96.1
507
-64.1
517
43.2
3,254,129
9.9
6,668
-47.4
22,853
8.2
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
100,633
6.0
12
-38.5
892
-9.8
2,161,086
17.3
99
-51.0
16,555
13.5
At equity consolidated airports²
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
3,749,279
29.2
n.a.
n.a.
21,353
22.5
30,203,388
22.6
n.a.
n.a.
173,362
20.2
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,547,328
15.2
n.a.
n.a.
14,240
6.4
15,562,894
11.5
n.a.
n.a.
140,128
7.9
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,973,051
6.8
29,459
35.6
28,704
2.8
37,468,309
7.4
247,317
16.6
274,880
3.3
Frankfurt Airport3
October 2018
Month
? %
YTD 2018
? %
Passengers
6,372,641
5.2
59,344,506
8.0
Cargo (freight & mail)
193,374
-1.0
1,833,676
-0.8
Aircraft movements
46,551
6.3
432,599
7.8
MTOW (in metric tons)4
2,824,940
4.1
26,636,291
5.2
PAX/PAX-flight5
145.9
-1.2
146.4
0.0
Seat load factor (%)
79.9
80.0
Punctuality rate (%)
74.1
68.2
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
? %6
PAX share
? %6
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
66.2
7.4
64.7
11.5
Germany
11.4
5.5
10.8
4.8
Europe (excl. GER)
54.7
7.7
53.9
12.9
Western Europe
46.0
6.8
44.8
12.5
Eastern Europe
8.8
13.1
9.1
15.1
Intercontinental
33.8
1.2
35.3
2.2
Africa
4.6
11.7
4.3
11.4
Middle East
4.7
-6.6
5.1
0.8
North America
12.0
1.7
12.7
2.8
Central & South Amer.
2.9
2.9
3.2
1.3
Far East
9.6
-0.4
10.0
-0.9
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail
