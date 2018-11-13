sprite-preloader
Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2018: Growth Continues

Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group airports worldwide report rising passenger numbers

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - In October 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed almost 6.4 million passengers - an increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year. Thus, traffic grew at a slightly more moderate rate compared to the previous months of the year. From January to October 2018, FRA experienced accumulated growth of 8.0 percent.

Aircraft movements increased at a slightly disproportionately higher rate, climbing by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 46,551 takeoffs and landings. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted marginally by 1.0 percent to about 193,374 metric tons, reflecting lower demand in global trade. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 4.1 percent to around 2.8 million metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported continued passenger growth. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city posted a 5.1 percent increase to 161,446 passengers. Fraport's Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined growth of 5.2 percent to nearly 1.3 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports advanced by 6.1 percent overall, to almost 2.5 million passengers. The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 586,683 passengers (up 6.1 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 540,117 passengers (down 2.7 percent), and Kos (KGS) with 279,198 passengers (up 12.4 percent).

Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) grew moderately by 3.3 percent to 1.9 million passengers in the reporting month. At the Fraport Twin Star airport's in Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined traffic soared by 26.2 percent to 154,661 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey recorded the strongest growth in Fraport's international portfolio, with traffic rising by 29.2 percent to 3.7 million passengers. In October 2018, AYT reached 30 million passengers for the first time. As a result, the airport on the Turkish Riviera will hit a new all-time high for the full year. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, posted a 15.2 percent traffic gain to just over 1.5 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China welcomed nearly 4 million passengers, up 6.8 percent.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures









October 2018






























Fraport Group Airports1


October 2018




Year to Date (YTD) 2018






Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

? %

Month

? %

Month

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

6,372,171

5.2

190,825

-0.7

46,551

6.3

59,340,874

8.0

1,801,159

-1.0

432,599

7.8

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

161,446

5.1

1,178

-18.7

3,290

-0.9

1,585,798

9.3

10,219

0.6

30,572

4.2

Fraport Brasil2

100.00

1,273,562

5.2

7,105

22.1

12,034

8.3

12,121,056

5.7

69,950

46.3

115,307

6.1

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

549,760

8.6

4,489

16.7

5,119

14.8

5,307,945

8.2

36,999

22.6

47,588

10.1

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

723,802

2.8

2,616

32.7

6,915

4.0

6,813,111

3.9

32,951

87.0

67,719

3.4

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

2,493,900

6.1

720

44.8

20,879

8.5

28,439,475

8.6

6,810

18.3

229,425

7.6

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

1,310,497

5.3

554

41.9

10,683

5.2

15,544,758

7.3

5,093

14.7

121,303

6.0

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

256,257

15.5

8

n.a.

2,114

16.0

3,315,711

15.5

160

> 100.0

25,515

18.2

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

268,798

-7.1

40

-5.0

1,882

-2.5

2,891,802

-1.8

392

-6.4

18,488

-1.6

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

38,204

27.6

0

n.a.

439

43.0

754,719

20.8

1

-63.4

6,941

21.1

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

22,490

11.6

11

-4.9

282

-3.4

393,847

31.4

76

-24.5

3,932

17.7

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

37,085

-5.6

0

n.a.

371

-7.0

582,604

2.5

0

n.a.

5,280

2.7

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

586,683

6.1

495

47.1

4,679

1.3

5,810,504

5.2

4,459

13.8

48,181

0.9

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

100,980

10.5

0

n.a.

916

16.7

1,795,571

8.6

5

> 100.0

12,966

6.9

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

1,183,403

7.0

166

55.5

10,196

12.2

12,894,717

10.3

1,716

30.2

108,122

9.6

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

78,600

19.5

6

n.a.

818

11.0

1,376,880

14.8

88

> 100.0

16,915

8.2

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

9,070

3.6

0

n.a.

162

4.5

435,594

3.2

0

n.a.

4,065

-2.7

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

209,907

19.3

17

n.a.

2,055

30.4

2,156,722

16.8

154

> 100.0

19,472

19.6

KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

279,198

12.4

26

> 100.0

2,146

15.1

2,624,238

15.1

251

85.0

19,524

17.3

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

36,380

20.3

33

8.5

550

34.5

421,296

8.2

322

1.4

5,135

4.2

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

540,117

-2.7

62

31.9

3,923

-1.3

5,442,055

5.4

672

25.7

37,440

4.7

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

30,131

36.1

21

-12.1

542

45.7

437,932

12.4

229

-9.1

5,571

7.1

LIM

Lima

Peru²

70.01

1,930,578

3.3

27,401

-7.2

16,443

-0.6

18,459,584

7.8

232,954

1.7

161,011

4.2

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

154,661

26.2

519

-63.8

1,409

4.4

5,415,215

12.8

6,767

-47.4

39,408

10.4

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

54,028

96.1

507

-64.1

517

43.2

3,254,129

9.9

6,668

-47.4

22,853

8.2

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

100,633

6.0

12

-38.5

892

-9.8

2,161,086

17.3

99

-51.0

16,555

13.5
















At equity consolidated airports²














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

3,749,279

29.2

n.a.

n.a.

21,353

22.5

30,203,388

22.6

n.a.

n.a.

173,362

20.2

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,547,328

15.2

n.a.

n.a.

14,240

6.4

15,562,894

11.5

n.a.

n.a.

140,128

7.9

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,973,051

6.8

29,459

35.6

28,704

2.8

37,468,309

7.4

247,317

16.6

274,880

3.3

















Frankfurt Airport3







October 2018

Month

? %

YTD 2018

? %

Passengers

6,372,641

5.2

59,344,506

8.0

Cargo (freight & mail)

193,374

-1.0

1,833,676

-0.8

Aircraft movements

46,551

6.3

432,599

7.8

MTOW (in metric tons)4

2,824,940

4.1

26,636,291

5.2

PAX/PAX-flight5

145.9

-1.2

146.4

0.0

Seat load factor (%)

79.9


80.0


Punctuality rate (%)

74.1


68.2







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

? %6

PAX share

? %6

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

66.2

7.4

64.7

11.5

Germany

11.4

5.5

10.8

4.8

Europe (excl. GER)

54.7

7.7

53.9

12.9

Western Europe

46.0

6.8

44.8

12.5

Eastern Europe

8.8

13.1

9.1

15.1

Intercontinental

33.8

1.2

35.3

2.2

Africa

4.6

11.7

4.3

11.4

Middle East

4.7

-6.6

5.1

0.8

North America

12.0

1.7

12.7

2.8

Central & South Amer.

2.9

2.9

3.2

1.3

Far East

9.6

-0.4

10.0

-0.9

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.






Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG


Maria Linden

Telephone: +49 69 690-70557

Corporate Communications

E-mail: m.linden@fraport.de

Media Relations

Internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport


