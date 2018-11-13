- Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive disease, with high unmet medical need -

- If approved, this Tecentriqcombination would be the first cancer immunotherapy regimen for the treatment of PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer -

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy (Abraxane [albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel]) for the initial (first-line) treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in people whose disease expresses the PD-L1 protein, as determined by PD-L1 biomarker testing. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by March 12, 2019. A Priority Review designation is granted to medicines that the FDA has determined to have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease.

"Tecentriq in combination with nab-paclitaxel has the potential to meaningfully advance treatment for people with PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. People need more options for this type of breast cancer, which is particularly difficult to treat," said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "We are working closely with the FDA to bring this Tecentriq combination to people with PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer as soon as possible."

The sBLA is based on data from the Phase III IMpassion130 study, which was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress and published in the New England Journal of Medicine in October 2018. Results demonstrate Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel as an initial (first-line) treatment for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival; PFS) compared with nab-paclitaxel alone in all randomized patients (intention-to-treat [ITT]) (median PFS=7.2 vs. 5.5 months; hazard ratio [HR]=0.80, 95% CI: 0.69-0.92, p=0.0025) and the PD-L1-positive population (median PFS=7.5 vs. 5.0 months; HR=0.62, 95% CI: 0.49-0.78, p<0.0001), a subgroup determined by PD-L1 biomarker testing. At this interim analysis, statistical significance was not met for overall survival (OS) in the ITT population (median OS=21.3 vs. 17.6 months; HR=0.84, 95% CI: 0.69-1.02, p=0.0840), but the combination showed a clinically meaningful OS improvement in the PD-L1-positive population (median OS=25.0 vs. 15.5 months; HR=0.62, 95% CI: 0.45-0.86). Due to the hierarchical statistical design, results in the PD-L1-positive population were not formally tested for statistical significance. Follow-up will continue until the next planned analysis. Safety in the Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel arm appeared consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination. Serious adverse events were reported in 23 percent of people who received Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel compared to 18 percent of people who received nab-paclitaxel alone.

Currently, Genentech has seven ongoing Phase III studies investigating Tecentriq in TNBC, including early and advanced stages of the disease. If approved, this Tecentriq combination would be the first cancer immunotherapy regimen for the treatment of PD-L1-positive, metastatic TNBC.

About the IMpassion130 study

The IMpassion130 study is a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel compared with placebo plus nab-paclitaxel in people with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC who have not received prior systemic therapy for metastatic breast cancer. The study enrolled 902 people who were randomized equally (1:1). The co-primary endpoints are PFS per investigator assessment (RECIST 1.1) and OS. PFS and OS were assessed in all randomized patients (ITT) and in the PD-L1-positive population. Secondary endpoints include objective response rate, duration of response and time to deterioration in Global Health Status/Health-Related Quality of Life.

About triple-negative breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 269,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 41,000 will die from the disease in 2018. Breast cancer is not one, but many diseases based on the biology of each tumor. In triple-negative breast cancer, tumor cells lack hormone receptors and do not have excess HER2 protein. Approximately 15 percent of breast cancers are triple-negative based on the results of diagnostic tests. It is an aggressive form of the disease with few treatment options.

About Tecentriq

Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the re-activation of T cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal cells.

Abraxane is a registered trademark of Abraxis Bioscience, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Celgene Corporation.

Tecentriq U.S. Indication (pronounced 'te-SEN-trik')

Tecentriq is a prescription medicine used to treat:

A type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial carcinoma.

Tecentriq may be used when your bladder cancer: has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and if you have any one of the following conditions you are not able to take chemotherapy that contains a medicine called cisplatin, and your doctor has tested your cancer and found high levels of a specific protein on your cancer called programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), as determined by an FDA-approved test, or you are not able to take chemotherapy that contains any platinum regardless of PD-L1 status on your cancer, or you have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not work or is no longer working



The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that measured response rate and duration of response. There is an ongoing study to confirm clinical benefit.

A type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Tecentriq may be used when your lung cancer : has spread or grown, and you have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not work or is no longer working

:

If your tumor has an abnormal EGFR or ALK gene, you should have also tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal genes, and it did not work or is no longer working.

It is not known if Tecentriq is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information about Tecentriq?

Tecentriq can cause the immune system to attack normal organs and tissues and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become serious or life threatening and can lead to death.

Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away if they get any symptoms of the following problems or these symptoms get worse.

Tecentriq can cause serious side effects, including:

Lung problems (pneumonitis) -signs and symptoms may include new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain

-signs and symptoms may include new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain Liver problems (hepatitis) -signs and symptoms of hepatitis may include yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of the stomach area (abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea colored), bleeding or bruising more easily than normal, and feeling less hungry than usual

-signs and symptoms of hepatitis may include yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of the stomach area (abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea colored), bleeding or bruising more easily than normal, and feeling less hungry than usual Intestinal problems (colitis) -signs and symptoms of colitis may include diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements than usual, blood or mucous in the stools or dark, tarry, sticky stools, and severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

-signs and symptoms of colitis may include diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements than usual, blood or mucous in the stools or dark, tarry, sticky stools, and severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness Hormone gland problems (especially the thyroid, adrenal glands, pancreas, and pituitary) -signs and symptoms that the hormone glands are not working properly may include headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight loss, dizziness or fainting, feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual, hair loss, changes in mood or behavior (such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness), feeling cold, constipation, the voice gets deeper, urinating more often than usual, nausea or vomiting, and stomach area (abdomen) pain

-signs and symptoms that the hormone glands are not working properly may include headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight loss, dizziness or fainting, feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual, hair loss, changes in mood or behavior (such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness), feeling cold, constipation, the voice gets deeper, urinating more often than usual, nausea or vomiting, and stomach area (abdomen) pain Problems in other organs -signs and symptoms may include severe muscle weakness, numbness or tingling in hands or feet, confusion, blurry vision, double vision, or other vision problems, changes in mood or behavior, extreme sensitivity to light, neck stiffness, eye pain or redness, skin blisters or peeling, chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or swelling of the ankles

-signs and symptoms may include severe muscle weakness, numbness or tingling in hands or feet, confusion, blurry vision, double vision, or other vision problems, changes in mood or behavior, extreme sensitivity to light, neck stiffness, eye pain or redness, skin blisters or peeling, chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or swelling of the ankles Severe infections -signs and symptoms of infection may include fever, cough, flu-like symptoms, pain when urinating, and frequent urination or back pain

-signs and symptoms of infection may include fever, cough, flu-like symptoms, pain when urinating, and frequent urination or back pain Severe infusion reactions-signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing, shortness of breath or wheezing, swelling of the face or lips, dizziness, fever, feeling like passing out, and back or neck pain

Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. A healthcare provider may treat patients with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. A healthcare provider may delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq if patients have severe side effects.

Before receiving Tecentriq, patients should tell their healthcare provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:

have immune system problems (such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus); have had an organ transplant; have lung or breathing problems; have liver problems; have a condition that affects the nervous system (such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barre syndrome); or are being treated for an infection

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq can harm an unborn baby. Patients should tell their healthcare provider right away if they become pregnant or think they may be pregnant during treatment with Tecentriq. If patients are able to become pregnant: A healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before they start treatment with Tecentriq. They should use an effective method of birth control during their treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq passes into the breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of Tecentriq in people with urothelial carcinoma include:

feeling tired

decreased appetite

nausea

constipation

urinary tract infection

diarrhea

fever

The most common side effects of Tecentriq in people with non-small cell lung cancer include:

feeling tired

decreased appetite

muscle pain

cough

shortness of breath

Tecentriq may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect the ability to have children. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider if they have concerns about fertility.

These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq. Patients should ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information. Patients should call their doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

Please visit http://www.Tecentriq.com for the Tecentriq full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech in breast cancer

Genentech has been advancing breast cancer research for more than 30 years with the goal of helping as many people with the disease as possible. Our medicines, along with companion diagnostic tests, have substantially improved outcomes for HER2-positive breast cancer. As our understanding of breast cancer biology rapidly improves, we are working to identify new biomarkers and approaches to treatment for other subtypes of the disease, including triple-negative and hormone receptor-positive.

About Genentech in personalized cancer immunotherapy

For more than 30 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the goal to redefine treatment in oncology. Today, we're investing more than ever to bring personalized cancer immunotherapy (PCI) to people with cancer. The goal of PCI is to provide each person with a treatment tailored to harness his or her own immune system to fight cancer. Genentech is studying more than 20 investigational medicines, 10 of which are in clinical trials. In every study we are evaluating biomarkers to identify which people may be appropriate candidates for our medicines. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/cancer-immunotherapy.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

