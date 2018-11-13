

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported that its FRA welcomed almost 6.4 million passengers in October 2018, increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year.



Aircraft movements increased at a slightly disproportionately higher rate, climbing by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 46,551 takeoffs and landings. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted marginally by 1.0 percent to about 193,374 metric tons, reflecting lower demand in global trade.



Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported continued passenger growth. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city posted a 5.1 percent increase to 161,446 passengers.



Fraport's Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined growth of 5.2 percent to nearly 1.3 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports advanced by 6.1 percent overall, to almost 2.5 million passengers. The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 586,683 passengers (up 6.1 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 540,117 passengers (down 2.7 percent), and Kos (KGS) with 279,198 passengers (up 12.4 percent).



Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) grew moderately by 3.3 percent to 1.9 million passengers in the reporting month. At the Fraport Twin Star airport's in Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined traffic soared by 26.2 percent to 154,661 passengers.



Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey recorded the strongest growth in Fraport's international portfolio, with traffic rising by 29.2 percent to 3.7 million passengers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX