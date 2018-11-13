Anoto Group AB: Anoto enters into an agreement on ADNA with a Japanese company

Toppan is the largest printing company in Japan. Anoto entered into an agreement to distribute ADNA in Japan. Anoto is in discussions for multiple products, but one imminent product is putting Anoto's unique pattern on their security tapes for authentication of each individual security tape. Toppan is expected to distribute 5-10 million ADNA markers on their security tape applications for a major international event.

The exact annual revenue potential is not known as it varies with the number of ADNA markers at this point, but once commercially launched, Anoto is expected to make more than USD 500,000 per year from Japan.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is also using its pattern, optics, and image-processing expertise to bridge between the analogue and digital domains through an initiative known as Anoto DNA (ADNA). ADNA makes it possible to uniquely and unobtrusively mark physical objects and then easily identify those individual objects using ubiquitous mobile devices such as phones and tablets. ADNA is enabling exciting possibilities for product innovation, marketing insights, and supply-chain control. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

