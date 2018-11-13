

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Real estate lender Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) Tuesday reported Tuesday that its third-quarter consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders amounted to 41 million euros, lower than last year's 47 million euros.



Earnings per share amounted to 0.70 euro, down from 0.78 euro a year ago.



Third-quarter consolidated operating profit dropped to 70 million euros from prior year's 82 million euros.



The company noted that net interest income was at a solid level; and net derecognition gain markedly lower year-on-year, driven by the market.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, Aareal Bank continues to anticipate consolidated operating profit of between 312 million euros and 352 million euros.



Meanwhile, the company noted that from current perspective, achieving net interest income, including net derecognition gain, in the projected range between 570 million euros and 610 million euros for the full year 2018 will be difficult.



According to the company, net interest income is developing in line with projections, but net derecognition gain has been markedly lower than original estimates, as well as lower year-on-year, driven by the market.



