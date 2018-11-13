

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE (IGY.DE) reported that its adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2018 decreased to 721 million euros from 978 million euros last year. This was caused by lower adjusted EBIT and a weaker financial result compared to the previous year's period in connection with the reporting of retail activities in the United Kingdom as 'discontinued operations'.



Adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of 2018 were 1.872 billion euros, down 11 per cent compared to the same period the previous year. The extraordinary low wind levels in the UK and Germany in particular impacted the result in the Renewables division. Positive price effects and earnings contributions from new assets could only partially compensate for these effects, the company said.



A further reason for the decline in adjusted EBIT at Group level was lower earnings in the Grid & Infrastructure division due to the new regulatory requirements for gas in Germany. In addition, the result for Retail was affected by the non-recurrence of positive one-off effects in Germany in 2017, as well as unexpected commodity cost increases driven by cold weather in the Netherlands in the first quarter.



Bernhard Günther, Chief Financial Officer of innogy SE said, 'Steadily mounting competition continues to pose considerable challenges to our retail business. For this reason and also due to the cold weather effect in the Netherlands in the first quarter, we have had to make a downward adjustment in our outlook for Retail. For the Renewables division, we also expect a lower result due to adverse weather conditions. Particularly low wind levels, especially in the second and third quarters of 2018 in the UK and Germany, led to reduced utilisation of existing plants. We do, in contrast, expect the result for the Grid & Infrastructure division to be higher, mainly due to higher one-off effects and higher income from participations. Overall, we confirm our outlook for 2018 at Group level.'



innogy confirmed its outlook for adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income at Group level. The adjustments were made at divisional level: the outlook for the Renewables division has been adjusted to about 300 million euros from the previously outlook of about 350 million euros due to adverse weather conditions. Mainly due to higher one-off effects and higher income from innogy's participations, the outlook for the Grid & Infrastructure division has been raised to about 1.950 billion euros from the prior range of about 1.850 billion euros. The outlook for Retail has been adjusted to over 700 million euros from the prior range of about 750 million euros. This was due to cold weather effect in the Netherlands in the first quarter and steadily mounting competition.



The basis for the dividend payout is adjusted net income, 70 to 80 per cent of which innogy intends to continue paying out. innogy still expects a leverage factor of around 4.0 for the current year.



