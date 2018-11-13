

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced the U.S. FDA has accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy (Abraxane) for the initial treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in people whose disease expresses the PD-L1 protein, as determined by PD-L1 biomarker testing. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by March 12, 2019.



The sBLA is based on data from the Phase III IMpassion130 study. Genentech has seven ongoing Phase III studies investigating Tecentriq in triple-negative breast cancer, including early and advanced stages of the disease.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX