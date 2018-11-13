

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German drug discovery solutions company Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported that its net income for the first nine months of 2018 surged to 52.3 million euros from 12.7 million euros last year. Earnings per share rose to 0.35 euros from 0.09 euros in the year-ago period.



Evotec's operating result for the nine-month period amounted to 59.5 million euros, up from 25.5 million euros last year.



Adjusted Group EBITDA surged 77 percent to 68.7 million euros from 38.9 million euros in the same period last year.



Revenue for the nine months grew 57 percent to 270.0 million euros from 171.5 million euros a year ago. The increase in revenues resulted primarily from the strong performance in the base business, the positive Aptuit contribution as well as increased milestone achievements in existing alliances.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the Group confirmed all elements of its financial guidance. The company affirmed its outlook for full-year revenues to increase by more than 30 percent and adjusted Group EBITDA to also improve by 30 percent compared to 2017.



Evotec noted that following the departure of Dr. Mario Polywka as Evotec's Chief Operating Officer or COO effective 31 December 2018, the company's Supervisory Board will appoint Dr. Craig Johnstone as its new COO and member of the Management Board, effective 01 January 2019.



Dr. Johnstone is a drug discovery leader with over 20 years' experience. He joined Evotec in May 2012 as SVP Drug Discovery and Innovation Efficiency. In January 2017, he was appointed Global Head, Integrated Drug Discovery at Evotec.



