Market analyst firm, Berg Insight, has recognized TomTom Telematics as the largest provider of fleet management solutions in Europe for the fourth successive year.

The 13th edition of Berg Insight's Fleet Management in Europe report estimates that the overall market penetration of fleet management systems in active use will double over the coming five years, from 15% in 2017 to 28.8% by 2022.

"When we started with WEBFLEET almost 20 years ago, few of our customer had heard about fleet management and its benefits. Our SaaS fleet management solution WEBFLEET is now integrated into our customers' operations processes helping them to reduce fuel costs, increase productivity, and get more jobs done every day", said Thomas Schmidt, Managing Director of TomTom Telematics.

"TomTom WEBFLEET has seen multiple make-overs throughout its lifetime, which allowed us to grow to where we are today. Through continuous innovation, we've shaped fleet management in Europe, and we're committed to further develop the market", added Schmidt.

