IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee surgery implants, is announcing a distribution agreement with privately owned KICO KNEE INNOVATION COMPANY PTY LTD ("KICO") for the MADISON Knee prosthesis business covering the United States and other future markets.

This distribution agreement will initially cover the high-potential markets of the United States and Australia on a non-exclusive basis. KICO will then gain exclusive rights to MADISON knee prostheses once it hits the threshold of 1,000 MADISON implants in a 12-month period, as well as an option for a manufacturing license.

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This partnership is an endorsement of the clinical value of our proprietary MADISON technology. With over 17,000 MADISON knee prostheses implanted since 2010, mainly in France, we have demonstrated the clinical value of our implant. The data we have compiled over the past 7+ years helped us seal this partnership, which will boost our Knee division by providing it with exposure to markets where we could not envision establishing our own sales presence. This type of partnership fits with the medium-term development plan we announced in the middle of 2018. It demonstrates our ability to develop technologies to meet the highest standards in the market, which can then be rolled out either directly or via a partnership in international markets. With this distribution agreement, we will be able to target the most promising markets, such as the United States, the world's largest worth over $4 billion1

"As part of my professional activities, I have implanted close to 1,500 MADISON knee prostheses, including 750 next-generation femurs. The clinical results have been highly satisfactory, the principal advantages are the conservation of the patient's bone stock and a simple and versatile instrumentation. I was very excited to learn about the partnership between Implanet and KICO, our profession being even more oriented towards solutions allowing the personalization of care and the remote follow-up of our patients", commented Dr. François Deprey, Orthopedic Surgeon at the Courlancy clinic in Reims, France.

Bede O'Connor, Managing Director and founder of KICO, commented: "We were very impressed by the quality and good nature of the entire Implanet team. With Brad Miles, my partner, we attended several surgeries in France last January. They have shown that the MADISON knee is well designed and has a strong clinical following. We have developed a partnership plan that integrates the MADISON implant into our customization solution. The project has been directly supported with a AUD$2.5m grant by the New South Wales Medical Devices Fund."

Beyond the above mentioned implant customization, KICO uses a holistic approach to knee replacement, tailoring each and every case to the individual. The process is conducted over a series of stages to ensure the best possible result:

1. Use pre-operative patient profiling and shared decision making tools to help patients and their orthopeadic surgeon make great treatment choices.

2. Create and manage a patient specific prehabilitation program that is delivered both face to face and via a telemedicine platform by our experienced physiotherapy team.

3. World-class biomedical engineers create dynamic surgical plans that are truly patient specific to the knee replacement candidate. The 3D plans utilise advanced simulation and customisation technology.

4. Surgery delivered with patient specific technology for the femur, tibia and patella. This ensures accurate and precise placement of the total knee replacement components.

5. Create and manage a patient specific rehabilitation program that is delivered both face to face and via a telemedicine platform by our experienced physiotherapy team.

6. Post-operative patient monitoring that integrates with wearable sensors. Our data analytics platforms ensure that the knee replacement patient recovery is targeted and measured.

About KICO KNEE INNOVATION

KICO was founded in 2014 and now maintains 45 full time staff. Head office activities are based in Sydney Australia. The Company also has offices in Austin Texas and Christchurch New Zealand. KICO holds ISO13485 certification, maintains CE certification and has regulatory approvals in the USA, New Zealand and Australia. KICO's management team previously founded Optimized Ortho Pty Ltd, which was sold to Corin in 2014. KICO is privately owned. For further information, please visit www.kneesystems.com

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

1 Source: GBI Research database

