(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Ipsen:
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|October 31, 2018
|83,794,128
|
Total gross of voting rights: 131,730,837
|
Total net* of voting rights: 130,910,919
Total net total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights
