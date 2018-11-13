Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET):
|Oct-18
|Oct-17
|Change
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|Change
|Truck Shuttles
|Trucks
|152,129
|142,759
|+7%
|1,411,845
|1,368,702
|+3%
|Passenger Shuttles
|
Passenger
|204,049
|198,474
|+3%
|2,312,505
|2,270,889
|+2%
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
New record for Le Shuttle Freight in October with 152,129 trucks transported, 7% better than October 2017. Since 1st January, more than 1.4 million trucks have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle Freight.
Best month of October since 2002 for Passenger Shuttle traffic with 204,049 vehicles transported. Since the 1st of January, more than 2.3 million passenger vehicles have crossed onboard Le Shuttle.
Traffic figures for the month of November will be published on Thursday 13 December 2018 prior to the opening of trading.
Getlink S.E. European Company with a capital of €220,000,007.20 3 rue La Boétie 75008 Paris, France 483 385 142 RCS Paris
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005676/en/
Contacts:
Getlink
For UK media enquiries
John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491
press@getlinkgroup.com
or
For other media enquiries
Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467
or
For investor enquiries
Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81
jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com
or
Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749
Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com