Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Oct-18 Oct-17 Change Jan-Oct

2018 Jan-Oct

2017 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 152,129 142,759 +7% 1,411,845 1,368,702 +3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 204,049 198,474 +3% 2,312,505 2,270,889 +2%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

New record for Le Shuttle Freight in October with 152,129 trucks transported, 7% better than October 2017. Since 1st January, more than 1.4 million trucks have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle Freight.

Best month of October since 2002 for Passenger Shuttle traffic with 204,049 vehicles transported. Since the 1st of January, more than 2.3 million passenger vehicles have crossed onboard Le Shuttle.

Traffic figures for the month of November will be published on Thursday 13 December 2018 prior to the opening of trading.

Getlink S.E. European Company with a capital of €220,000,007.20 3 rue La Boétie 75008 Paris, France 483 385 142 RCS Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005676/en/

Contacts:

Getlink

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

press@getlinkgroup.com

or

For other media enquiries

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

or

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

or

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com